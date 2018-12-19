Iconic filmmaker George Lucas has been named America's richest celebrity by Forbes magazine.
George Lucas is America's richest celebrity, according to Forbes magazine.
The 74-year-old filmmaker - who is known for creating the 'Star Wars' and 'Indiana Jones' franchises - has topped the list of the country's wealthiest celebrities, with a net worth valued at $5.4 billion.
Lucas is followed on the list by fellow Hollywood director Steven Spielberg, who has helmed a host of hit movies during his career, including the likes of 'Jaws', 'E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial' and 'Schindler's List'.
Spielberg, 72, is said to be worth $3.7 billion.
In third place on the list is Oprah Winfrey, the world-famous TV presenter, who is also the wealthiest female celebrity in the US, according to Forbes.
The 64-year-old star is reported to have a net worth of $2.8 billion.
Basketball icon Michael Jordan occupies the fourth position in the rankings, with $1.7 billion.
And fifth place is jointly held by hip-hop legend Jay-Z and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner, both of whom fall just short of the $1 billion figure, with their individual net worth valued at $900 million.
However, Kylie - at 21 - is on track to become the youngest self-made billionaire ever, according Forbes.
Despite her business success, Kylie - who has a ten-month-old daughter called Stormi - recently revealed how her outlook on life has changed since becoming a mother.
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star believes motherhood has made her ''less selfish''.
She said: ''I think more about the future because of her. Every time I leave and I'm stressed about leaving her, I'm like, 'I'm doing it for you.'
''Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better. So I don't know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course. But I feel like it's only gotten better.''
Forbes' list of America's wealthiest celebrities:
1. George Lucas
2. Steven Spielberg
3. Oprah Winfrey
4. Michael Jordan
5. Jay-Z
5. Kylie Jenner
7. David Copperfield
8. Diddy
9. Tiger Woods
9. James Patterson
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. A trade dispute on the...
After five long years, the Clone Wars are still raging across the galaxy. Count Dooku...
During the creation of 'Star Wars' in 1977, the now iconic design for the Millennium...
Discontent is spreading across the galaxy. A separatist movement, led by the fallen Jedi Count...
The Rebel Alliance has fallen into an incredibly dark time. With the destruction of their...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
A biography of iconic filmmaker John Milius, this engaging documentary features some of the biggest...
It would be nice to think that the infusion of new blood into the Star...
Break out the R2-D2 costume, the Yoda puppet, and Jabba the Hutt: Star Wars is...
All good things must come to an end, and all sort-of mediocre things eventually peter...