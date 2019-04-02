Liam Cunningham has revealed that 'Star Wars' creator George Lucas visited the 'Game of Thrones' set in Belfast to speak to showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who are creating a new trilogy in the sci-fi franchise.
Liam Cunningham - who plays Davos Seaworth in the HBO fantasy series - explained that the 'Star Wars' creator came to their set in Belfast, Northern Ireland, during the filming of Season Eight to speak with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, presumably regarding their forthcoming 'Star Wars' trilogy.
The 57-year-old actor went on to say the sci-fi franchise has been lacking ''decent story telling'' and thinks that the influence of Benioff and Weiss could ''add a layer of complexity'' to the film series.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Liam said: ''It's funny because George came here and talked to the boys, and the one thing the 'Star Wars' franchise has been missing lately is decent storytelling.
''There's a lot of brilliant stuff in 'Star Wars', it's an epic franchise, but occasionally, story-wise, it's left a little to be desired. Dan and David are brilliant at surprises and can transfer the demographic from this show to that [franchise].
''They're incredible at adapting a world and making it their own and they could add a layer of complexity to it.''
Last year, Disney - the company that acquired the rights to 'Star Wars' when it purchased Lucasfilm in October 2012 in a deal worth $4.05 billion - announced that both Benioff and Weiss will write and produce a new series of 'Star Wars' films following the end of 'Game of Thrones'.
The new trio of movies are set to take place hundreds of years before the setting of the original series, meaning the story will be separate to the Skywalker saga which has been the focus of the other nine films.
