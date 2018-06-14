George Lucas has revealed what he'd planned to do with his third 'Star Wars' trilogy.

The director had planned to make Episodes VII to IX before he sold LucasFilm to Disney in 2012, and he's now divulged what he had in mind for the movies - and though they told a ''whole story'', he thinks a lot of fans would have ''hated'' them.

In an interview published in the companion book to 'Avatar' filmmaker James Cameron's new 'Story of Science Fiction' TV series, he said: ''[The next three Star Wars films] were going to get into the microbiotic world. But there's this world of creatures that operate differently than we do.

''I call them the Whills. And the Whills are the ones that actually control the universe. They feed off the Force.

''If I'd held onto the company I could have done it, and then it would have been done. Of course, a lot of the fans would have hated it, just like they did 'Phantom Menace' and everything, but at least the whole story from beginning to end would be told.''

Mark Hamill, who portrays Luke Skywalker in the franchise, previously teased Lucas' previously-unheard ideas, admitting they differed from the recent movies that have been seen on screen, 'The Force Awakens' and 'The Last Jedi', and explaining how the director for each - including 2019's as-yet untitled ninth movie - just works on their installment ready for it to be picked up by someone else on the next.

He said: ''George had an overall arc - if he didn't have all the details, he had sort of an overall feel for where the [sequel trilogy was] going - but this one's more like a relay race.

''You run and hand the torch off to the next guy, he picks it up and goes.

''Rian [Johnson] didn't write what happens in 9 - he was going to hand it off to, originally, Colin Trevorrow and now J.J. [Abrams]. It's an ever-evolving, living, breathing thing. Whoever's on board gets to play with the life-size action figures that we all are.''