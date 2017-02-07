The 55-year-old launched into a foul mouthed tirade after the woman, who was sitting in the front row at his gig at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona, stood up and gave him a double one figured salute.

It seems the audience member was angered by the tone of one of Lopez's jokes, which referenced the racial prejudices of Latin-Americans.

"There are two rules in a f**king Latino's family," a video obtained by TMZ.com showed Lopez quipping. "Don't marry somebody black and don't park in front of our house."

The woman then stood up and stuck her middle fingers up at Lopez, sparking an aggressive rant from the sitcom star.

"Sit your f**king a** down," he told the woman. "I'm talking b**ch, sit your f**king a** down. You paid to see a show, sit your a** down. You can't take a joke you're in the wrong motherf**king place."

Kicking her out of the show, he added, "You've got two choices, either sit your f**king a** down, or get the f**k out, shut the f**k up, or get the f**k out," before saying, "I tell you what, I'll make the choice for you. Get the f**k out of here."

As the woman and her party made their way to the exit, he mocked her by repeating the word, "Bye".