The Beatles star passed away at the age of 58 in November 2001, after losing his battle with cancer.

As his birthday approaches, fans will be able to remember the Liverpudlian with George Harrison - The Vinyl Collection, which is released on 24 February (17). The collection includes 13 albums; his 12 solo studio records spanning from 1968 to 2002, as well as the live album, Live in Japan.

His last album, Brainwashed, was released posthumously the year after his death, with his son Dhani and Electric Light Orchestra's Jeff Lynne helping to complete it.

It's the first time all the records have been available in one collection and each album has been remastered using the original analogue master tapes.

In addition to the box set of albums, an extended edition of Harrison's 1980 autobiography I, Me, Mine is also being published to celebrate the date. New photographs and handwritten lyrics, many previously unpublished, are included in the updated tome.