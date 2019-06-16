George Ezra would want Craig David as his lawyer if he was ever on trial.

The 'Budapest' hitmaker insisted the 38-year-old star has enough ''charm'' to handle any situation, and he admitted he would definitely turn to the '7 Days' singer if he was in a tight spot.

Speaking to Absolute Radio at the Isle of Wight Festival, he said: ''I think Craig David could charm his way out of anything I would want him as my defence lawyer.

''A lot of people are getting into mindfulness and meditation - one hour with that man is worth a month of any of that. He's an extremely calm man, yeah I think I would go for Craig David.''

George, 26, was also asked whether he'd choose Rag'n'Bone Man or Lily Allen if he had a dead body in his car, and he suggested the 'Smile' singer would be a better choice.

He added: ''I have only spent an hour or so with Lily but she seemed very cool and a calm head in that situation. I'm not saying she's got previous with this kind of situation but it seems like she wouldn't flap.

''I'm not saying that Rag 'n' Bone would but I can' imagine me and Rory kinda looking at each other like, 'I don't know!' ''

Meanwhile, George was forced to sit down for his main stage set at the festival on Saturday (15.06.19) after he injured his ankle the day before his performance.

He joked: ''Yeah it's about as rock and roll as you'd expect from George Ezra. I went for a jog yesterday morning and rolled my ankle and fell over.

''Instantly I knew that something was wrong - you know when you go down you go: 'that hurts a lot,' in fact my thought process was: 'that hurts a lot, oh it's the Isle of Wight tomorrow.' ''