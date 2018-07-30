George Ezra will perform at Absolute Radio's special 10th anniversary gig.

The 'Shotgun' hitmaker will be joining Manic Street Preachers and Blossoms in performing to 2,000 fans at London's iconic O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on September 25.

The ''biggest and best'' party of the year will be hosted by the station's new breakfast show presenter Dave Berry, who couldn't be happier to be involved.

He said: ''It's only fitting we throw the biggest and best party for our listeners.

''The Manics are in charge of organising the magician, George is overseeing the decorations and Blossoms are getting the party bags.

''I'm chuffed to be hosting the gig, and it's going to be a great night of live music to celebrate ten years of Absolute Radio!''

Tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster on Friday (03.08.18) priced just £10 plus £3.50 booking feeds.

Meanwhile, the 'Blame It On Me' singer recently admitted he didn't ''expect'' such a positive reaction to his second album, 'Staying At Tamara's'.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''The reaction has been much better than I was expecting. And that's not because I didn't believe in what I was doing, it's more that I just couldn't have ever anticipated it would do as well as it did.''