George Ezra was worried his host would be ''unhinged'' when he decided to spend a month in a stranger's apartment writing his new album.

The 'Budapest' hitmaker spent four weeks in Barcelona with a Spanish woman - whom he named his new album 'Staying at Tamara's' after - after deciding to rent an Airbnb room at her home, and he has admitted he was nervous about the idea of spending so much time with a person he didn't know.

Appearing on ITV's 'This Morning' on Wednesday (04.04.18), he said: ''I didn't think it was a bad idea, until I landed and I was like ... what are you doing, man? You don't have to do this!

''I was seeing it as worst case scenario, I need to check out, she's a bit unhinged and I don't wanna be there. Best case scenario, she can recommend some nice places to eat and leave me to it. But it was even better than that.''

George also admitted his hostess had absolutely no idea who he was, until she mentioned the guitar he'd brought with him and asked if he had any music on Spotify.

Describing the embarrassing moment she searched his name on the streaming service and found his hit debut LP 'Wanted on Voyage', the 24-year-old musician said: ''You know, 'Budapest' had three million plays or something, and she looked at me as if to say, 'What are you doing here?'

''I mean, she was renting another room out to this girl who I think was Portuguese, and she ran in like, 'I knew I recognised you!' ''