George Ezra would love to have his own spot on TV show 'Countryfile'.

The 'Shotgun' hitmaker has confessed he is a secret fan of the BBC One show - which focuses on agriculture and environmental issues affecting the nation - and he'd love to make an appearance taking viewers around his favourite country boozers.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''This isn't going to do anything for my rock 'n' roll image but I love 'Countryfile'. I'd happily guest on an episode. It would be country pub walks with George Ezra.

''The world would be a better place if more people watched 'Countryfile.'''

In the meantime, the 'Paradise' singer has his hands full with his biggest ever UK tour next March , and he's confident it will be a huge success.

He said: ''It will be the best concert anyone's ever been to.''

The 10-date run kicks off at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle Upon Tyne on March 7, and wraps at London's The O2 arena on March 19.

George has two shows this month at Newmarket Racecourse on Friday (17.08.18) and Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield on Saturday (18.08.18).

He then rests before performing a number of shows in November, including London's The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 15.

The 25-year-old singer/songwriter is flying high off the back of the success of his chart-topping second studio album, 'Staying at Tamara's'.

George Ezra's 2019 UK headline tour dates are as follows:

Thursday March 7 2019 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, Metro Radio Arena

Friday March 8 2019 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday March 9 2019 - Liverpool Echo Arena

Monday March 11 2019 - Brighton Centre

Tuesday March 12 2019 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday March 13 2019 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Friday March 15 2019 - Glasgow SSE Hydro

Saturday March 16 2019 - Manchester Arena

Sunday March 17 2019 - Birmingham Genting Arena

Tuesday March 19 2019 - London The O2