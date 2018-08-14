George Ezra has confessed to being a fan of TV show 'Countryfile' and would love the chance to appear on it one day showing viewers he's favourite pubs.
George Ezra would love to have his own spot on TV show 'Countryfile'.
The 'Shotgun' hitmaker has confessed he is a secret fan of the BBC One show - which focuses on agriculture and environmental issues affecting the nation - and he'd love to make an appearance taking viewers around his favourite country boozers.
He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''This isn't going to do anything for my rock 'n' roll image but I love 'Countryfile'. I'd happily guest on an episode. It would be country pub walks with George Ezra.
''The world would be a better place if more people watched 'Countryfile.'''
In the meantime, the 'Paradise' singer has his hands full with his biggest ever UK tour next March , and he's confident it will be a huge success.
He said: ''It will be the best concert anyone's ever been to.''
The 10-date run kicks off at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle Upon Tyne on March 7, and wraps at London's The O2 arena on March 19.
George has two shows this month at Newmarket Racecourse on Friday (17.08.18) and Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield on Saturday (18.08.18).
He then rests before performing a number of shows in November, including London's The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 15.
The 25-year-old singer/songwriter is flying high off the back of the success of his chart-topping second studio album, 'Staying at Tamara's'.
George Ezra's 2019 UK headline tour dates are as follows:
Thursday March 7 2019 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, Metro Radio Arena
Friday March 8 2019 - Leeds First Direct Arena
Saturday March 9 2019 - Liverpool Echo Arena
Monday March 11 2019 - Brighton Centre
Tuesday March 12 2019 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Wednesday March 13 2019 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Friday March 15 2019 - Glasgow SSE Hydro
Saturday March 16 2019 - Manchester Arena
Sunday March 17 2019 - Birmingham Genting Arena
Tuesday March 19 2019 - London The O2
Whether you're a big fan of superheroes, horror, or something else altogether, we've got you covered!
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
We're actually looking forward to this re-boot.
Jodie Whittaker gets to work in new 'Doctor Who' images.
All we know about the forthcoming all-female DC adventure.