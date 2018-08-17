George Ezra wants to turn his hand to acting ''one day''.

The 'Shotgun' hitmaker has revealed he has a desire to attend acting lessons in the future, but has reassured fans it won't be anytime soon as he's focused on his music career for the time being.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I love the idea of going into acting. I'll have to get some acting lessons or something. I wouldn't do it tomorrow but it's something I'll definitely do one day.''

The 25-year-old singer also revealed that he is a huge fan of 'EastEnders' star Danny Dyer (Mick Carter) and would love to meet him one day.

He said: ''I've never met Danny but I respect him and we follow each other. I hope we meet one day.''

George recently admitted he'd jump at the chance to appear on UK TV show 'Countryfile'.

The 'Paradise' singer confessed he is a secret fan of the BBC One show - which focuses on agriculture and environmental issues affecting the nation - and would want to take viewers around his favourite country boozers if he was offered the job.

He said: ''This isn't going to do anything for my rock 'n' roll image but I love 'Countryfile'. I'd happily guest on an episode. It would be country pub walks with George Ezra.

''The world would be a better place if more people watched 'Countryfile.'''

In the meantime, the 'Paradise' singer has his hands full with his biggest ever UK tour next March , and he's confident it will be a huge success.

He said: ''It will be the best concert anyone's ever been to.''

The 10-date run kicks off at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle Upon Tyne on March 7, and wraps at London's The O2 arena on March 19.

George has two shows this month at Newmarket Racecourse on Friday (17.08.18) and Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield on Saturday (18.08.18).

He then rests before performing a number of shows in November, including London's The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 15.

The char-topping singer/songwriter is flying high off the back of the success of his chart-topping second studio album, 'Staying at Tamara's'.