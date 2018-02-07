George Ezra, Friendly Fires, and Peace are set to headline Truck festival.

The 24-year-old singer, the 'Paris' hitmakers, and the 'I'm A Girl' musicians are among the first names announced for the festival, which will take place from Thursday July 19 to Sunday July 22 at Hill Farm in Steventon, Oxfordshire.

For the first time in its 21-year history, the festival will open its gates on a Thursday - when 'Lost On Me' hitmakers Peace will take to the stage - and run across four days, with Friendly Fires headlining on Friday, George Ezra on Saturday, and a fourth headliner for Sunday still to be announced.

'Budapest' singer George said: ''I'm so excited to be playing my first ever Truck Festival and over the moon that my debut gets to be as headliner. It's been on my bucket list for a long time. My new album 'Staying At Tamara's' will have been out in the world for a few months by then so I'll be coming to beautiful Oxfordshire armed with a host of new songs and a few choice oldies, and can't wait to get up and play. See you there!''

Joining the headlines across the weekend are acts including Rat Boy, Jake Bugg, Circa Waves, Everything Everything, Gaz Coombes, The Amazons, Moose Blood, We Are Scientists, and De La Soul.

Festival organiser Matt Harrap said: ''We're extremely excited to announce our first wave of artists for this year's show! Having artists of the calibre of George Ezra and Friendly Fires coming to headline the event after many years of asking is truly humbling and their sets will no doubt live long in the memory.

''What's even more exciting is this is only the beginning with a special Sunday headliner due to be announced very soon! With ticket sales ahead of this time last year, we really recommend not hanging around!''

Tickets for the festival are on sale now, with weekend passes priced at £110, which for £25 extra can be upgraded to include entry on Thursday.