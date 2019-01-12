George Ezra has likened the BRIT Awards 2019 to ''the world cup of music''.

The 'Shotgun' hitmaker - who has received three nods at this year's ceremony - admits he feels the nerves every year and says it ''goes by as a bit of a blur''.

He explained: ''It's nerve-wracking and it goes by as a bit of a blur. It kind of feels like the world cup of music, I remember watching it all the time as a kid. It's just strange as well seeing how it all works, watching the performances roll out. It's just an amazing thing to be a part of.''

George has performed at the annual music event before and knows just how scary it can be getting up on stage as a nominee.

Speaking on ITV's The BRITs Are Coming, he said: ''That's the thing you don't want to be reminded of. The thing is you're cool and fine until you see the little red light above the camera go on, and it's that little red light that says, 'There's a lot of people watching you.'''

George has received a nod in the British Album of the Year category for 'Staying Out to Mars' whilst 'Shotgun' is up for British Single. He will face the likes of Sam Smith, Craig David, Aphex Twins and Giggs in a bid to take home the coveted British Male Solo Artist prize.

The BRIT Awards 2019 will take place on February 20 at The O2 Arena, London.