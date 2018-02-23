George Ezra suffers from anxiety when he's not kept busy.

The 'Budapest' hitmaker has opened up about how after he completed his touring cycle for his 2014 debut album, 'Wanted on Voyage', he struggled with the concept of not having a routine, and that put him in a strange place mentally.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, he confessed: ''I'm extremely fortunate to tour and travel but when I came off tour, I struggled with not having any structure.

''I didn't understand properly what it was that was going on but I knew something wasn't right. I had anxiety and I need to be busy.

''It made me think and wonder how many people who I have contact with day to day are going through something that others are not aware of. You can be sad and still smile.''

At the age of just 24, George has just released his second album, 'Staying at Tamara's', but he insists that he doesn't pay attention to fame.

He quipped: ''I don't really go there. When I'm back home with my friends, I don't talk about the people I've met or what I've been doing as it's not important.

''When I was growing up, the people I was into, I just cared about their music. I didn't wonder what they are having for breakfast.

''Playing the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury and saying 'hi' backstage to Adele might seem weird but that becomes the norm in this job.''

And the humble singer/songwriter says he's still not got his head around how big his debut record, which was the 25th biggest-selling album of 2010, was.

He said: ''It was so much sweeter because I wasn't expecting it. It's hard imagining people out there enjoying something you've done.

''It's hard to get your head around. I'm still not sure I have.''