George Ezra didn't ''expect'' such a positive reaction to his second album 'Staying At Tamara's'.

The 25-year-old singer and songwriter released his second studio album earlier this year, and has said the record did ''much better'' than he was expecting, because he doesn't think he could ever ''anticipate'' how well it was going to be received by fans.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the prestigious Silver Clef Awards in London on Friday (06.07.18), George said: ''The reaction has been much better than I was expecting. And that's not because I didn't believe in what I was doing, it's more that I just couldn't have ever anticipated it would do as well as it did.''

And the 'Paradise' hitmaker insists he doesn't ever give himself ''expectations'' when he releases new music, because he knows he ''can't control'' what the public think.

He added: ''You can't have expectations. You just have to say 'Do I love it? Yes,' and the rest doesn't matter. I know I'm going to work as hard as I can to give it the best shot, outside of that you can't control it. So it doesn't ... There's no point in getting flustered about it.''

George was handed the Best Male Award at the glitzy ceremony - which is hosted by music charity Nordoff Robbins - and said he was ''flattered'' by the honour.

He said: ''It is of course very flattering. It's easy for me to remember that the main reason for being here is the charity, but it's a lovely feeling to be recognised.''

The 'Blame It On Me' musician also praised the event - which is held in order to support Nordoff Robbins' music therapy work with vulnerable and isolated people across the UK - and the charity as ''brilliant''.

He added: ''It's very flattering to be invited along, it's an honour. I think ... They're celebrating music, which is something I take for granted in my life. I've just always had it there, I've never had to question it. So I think it's amazing that there's a group of people that are committed to introducing it to other people. I think that's brilliant.''