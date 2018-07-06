No matter how bust his schedule, George Ezra is finding the time to watch the World Cup.
George Ezra is making the World Cup a priority.
The 25-year-old singer is busy with his work and performing commitments, but he's making the time to watch England in action at the soccer tournament, no matter where he is when they play.
He said: ''I am watching the football, I love watching England play and the atmosphere it creates, you can't escape it. Ive got a friend not watching and I'm like, 'You're an idiot, just get involved'.
''The England games this time round, I've had to watch on the flight - the tour bus, back home, on the train, wherever I can. But it's a priority.''
But the 'Paradise' hitmaker has so far been able to stop himself getting gripped by popular reality TV show 'Love Island'.
He admitted: ''I'm not watching 'Love Island' because if I started it would take over my life.''
George received the AEG Best Male Award at the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards and was ''very flattered'' with the honour, but felt it was also important to acknowledge the good work done by the music therapy charity who stage the annual ceremony.
Speaking ahead of the event on the red carpet at London's Grosvenor House Hotel in London, George exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''It's very flattering to be invited along, it's an honour.
''They're celebrating music, which is something I take for granted in my life, I've just always had it there, so it's great there's this group of people...
''The main reason for being here is the charity but it's a lovely feeling to be recognised.''
The 'Budapest' hitmaker will play his biggest UK tour ever later this year and he was pleasantly surprised by the excitement the gigs are generated.
He said: ''Reaction has been much better than I was expecting, that's not that I didn't believe in what I was doing, I just couldn't anticipate it would do what it did.
''You can't have expectations, you just have to say, do I love it? Yes, the rest doesn't matter. I'm going to work as hard as I can to give it my best shot, outside of that, you can't control It so there's no point in getting flustered.''
Silver Clef Awards winners list:
Ticketmaster Best Live Act - Harry Styles
O2 Silver Clef Award - Roger Waters
American Express Icon Award - Stereophonics
Liz Hobbs Best Female Award - Ellie Goulding
AEG Best Male Award - George Ezra
Raymond Well International Award - The Script
PPL Classical Award - Michael Ball and Alfie Boe
Bose Innovation Award - Rudimental
Integro Outsanding Award - Robert Plant
Best Newcomer Award - Jorja Smith
Sky Best Group Award - Bastille
