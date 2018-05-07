George Ezra ''really sympathises'' with Zayn Malik for pulling his solo tour dates in 2016, due to anxiety.

The 'Paradise' singer has openly discussed his own battle with his mental health, and though he's been able to get to the bottom of his issues, the 24-year-old singer can relate to what the former One Direction star was going through when he axed a number of performances two years ago.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, George said: ''Having experienced anxiety myself a little bit, and I was very fortunate to be able to work out what the issue was and I wasn't touring thankfully, I really sympathise with anyone experiencing it.

''If you were to walk in here with a broken arm I know to be careful, whereas anyone can be going through anything and it's very easy to cover those things up, so I understand why it's hard and I do feel for anybody.''

However, as for Justin Bieber axing the final dates of his 'Purpose World Tour' in 2017, the 'Budapest' hitmaker thinks the pop megastar should have continued for the sake of his fans.

He said: ''Personal issues need to be handled carefully. I think if you book a whole world tour and then go: 'Oh I can't do it', I don't think that's right to let all them people down.''

Zayn recently promised fans that a tour is ''definitely on the cards'' for his second album, from which so far he has released lead single 'Let Me'.

The 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker didn't head out on the road in promotion of his debut solo record, but now he has more material under his belt with the new LP on the way, he's ''excited to start rehearsing'' his live show.