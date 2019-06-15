George Ezra headlined the Isle of Wight festival on Saturday (15.06.18) from a chair after injuring his ankle during his ''annual run''.

The 26-year-old singer took to the stage on the second day of the annual festival at Seaclose Park, Newport, but was forced to perform his entire set from a seated position as he'd managed to roll his ankle during a run the day before, meaning he couldn't stand or ''walk too well''.

Explaining his predicament on stage, he said: ''Yesterday I thought I'd go for my annual run. Once a year i think it's time i get some exercise. But the next thing I know I'm on the floor. I'd rolled my ankle, so I can't walk too well. So I'll be sat on this stool.

''I'm well aware this is the famous Isle of Wight festival, where the likes of Jimi Hendrix have played, but tonight you've got George Ezra off his head on anti inflammatories.''

Despite his injury, the 'Shotgun' hitmaker still managed to get the crowd moving and singing along to his chart-topping hits, including 'Pretty Shining People', 'Budapest', 'Blame It On Me', and 'Cassie O'.

George also paid tribute to Bob Dylan with a cover of 1963 track 'Don't Think Twice It's All Right', which he played to mark 50 years since the musical legend took to the stage at the festival in what was his first show since his terrifying 1966 motorcycle crash.

Elsewhere on the main stage on Saturday, Bastille were joined on stage by 80s icon Rick Astley, who leant his vocals and drumming talents to their closing track 'Pompeii'.

Rick had played his own set just hours before, where he'd had the whole crowd moving to classic song 'Never Gonna Give You Up'.

George Ezra's setlist:

'Don't Matter Now'

'Get Away'

'Barcelona'

'Pretty Shining People'

'Listen To The Man'

'Did You Hear The Rain?'

'Paradise'

'Hold My Girl'

'Don't Think Twice It's All Right' (Bob Dylan cover)

'Sugarcoat'

'All My Love'

'Blame It On Me'

'Budapest'

'Cassie O'

'Shotgun'