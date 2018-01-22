George Ezra doesn't think he's cut out for the ''level of notoriety'' his pal Ed Sheeran has.

The 'Budapest' hitmaker is set to release his second studio LP 'Wanted on Voyage on March 23, and despite having success worldwide, George doesn't think he could cope with the intense spotlight the 'Shape of You' singer/songwriter faces, though he ponders what it would be like.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph newspaper, he admitted: ''I have a funny five minutes where I convince myself I'd love his level of notoriety. Then I think about the impact it would have and I don't know if I'm cut out for it.''

George admits he is content being an ''underdog'' to the big mainstream acts.

He said: ''I wouldn't fight the success if it came along, but I like being a mainstream underdog.''

One tip the 26-year-old star passed down to the 24-year-old musician is not to have a mobile phone, but George isn't too sure about that.

He said: ''He said to get rid of the phone. Ed just has his iPad and he checks his emails when he wants, then it's on aeroplane mode.''

The British hunk's new record 'Staying at Tamara's' is named after a stranger he rented a room off in Barcelona.

Speaking recently, he revealed: ''I'm very fortunate, I went off to Barcelona for the month, I don't know I could have got a hotel room or a flat for myself.

''But, instead I agreed to live with a stranger that I found on the internet.

''So I had this spare room of this girl who put it online, and I thought to myself, It doesn't matter if I get there unhinged, I can duck at anytime, it's not being in a contract.

''So the first three nights I was thinking, what am I doing here?

''The door was kind of open, her friends were coming and going.

''Her friends were all artists, musicians, designers and I didn't know what I was doing there.

''So I just decided to commit and they were working in the day, so I would spend my days walking around, and it's the best thing I ever did.

''So she is Tamara.''

George also revealed that he stayed in a cornflour shed in Kent, South East England and pig farm in Norfolk, East Anglia, during the writing process.