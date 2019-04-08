George Ezra, Fearne Cotton, and Peter Crouch are among the nominees for the British Podcast Awards 2019.

The 'Paradise' hitmaker, radio host, and professional soccer star have all been nominated for the Spotlight Award at the annual award ceremony, which will be held at Kings Place in King's Cross, London, on Saturday May 18.

George, Fearne, and Peter will battle it out in their category - which honours the podcasts that have resonated with the public and taken the medium mainstream - against the likes of Giovanna Fletcher, Katie Piper, and BBC's 'Fortunately... with Fi and Jane'.

Radio host Chris Moyles also received a nomination for his 'The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Podcast' which is up for Best Radio Podcast, whilst the likes of Will Young, Elizabeth Day and Anna Williamson are all contenders for the Best Interview category for their podcasts 'Homo Sapiens', 'Breaking Mum and Dad: The Podcast' and 'How To Fail'.

Dustin Lance Black - who welcomed his son Robert into the world nine months ago with his spouse Tom Daley - is also up a gong for Best Family Podcast thanks to his work on 'Surrogacy: A Family Frontier'.

Bagging the most nominations this year is George The Poet's podcast 'Have You Heard George's Podcast', which is in the running in six categories, including Acast Moment of the Year, Best New Podcast, Best Arts & Culture, Best Current Affairs, Best Fiction and Smartest Podcast.

Abridged list of British Podcast Awards 2019 nominees:

Acast Moment of the Year

'Dear Joan and Jericha' - Hush Ho, Pepperdine and Dot Dot Dot co-production

'Have You Heard George's Podcast?' - George The Poet

'My Dad Wrote a Porno' - Jamie, James, Alice and Rocky

'Over The Bridge Podcast' - Bilal, Kwaku, Patrick & Tom

'Ways to Change The World with Krishnan Guru-Murthy' - Channel 4 News

'You, Me and the Big C' - BBC Radio 5 Live

Spotlight Award

'Fortunately...with Fi and Jane' - BBC

'George Ezra & Friends' - George Ezra

'Happy Mum, Happy Baby' - Giovanna Fletcher

'Happy Place' - Fearne Cotton

'Katie Piper's Extraordinary People' - Katie Piper

'That Peter Crouch Podcast' - BBC 5 Live

Best Arts & Culture

'BLANK with Jim Daly and GIles Paley-Phillips' - Jim Daly and Giles Paley-Phillips

'Excuse The Mess' - Ben Corrigan

'Folk on Foot' - Matthew Bannister

'Have You Heard George's Podcast?' - George The Poet

'How To Fail With Elizabeth Day' - Elizabeth Day

'Stance Podcast' - Heta Fell & Chrystal Genesis

Best Family Podcast

'Everything Under The Sun' - Molly Oldfield

'Fun Kids Science Weekly' - Fun Kids Radio

'Made By Mammas' - Made by Mammas

'Ruthie - Me and My Dad' - talkRADIO / Wireless Studios

'Surrogacy: A Family Frontier' - Dustin Lance Black, Tracy Williams, Jane Andrews

'The Long Road to Baby' - Sophie Sulehria

Best Interview Podcast

'Breaking Mum and Dad: The Podcast' - Anna Williamson

'Declassified' - Michael Coates

'Homo Sapiens' - Will Young and Christopher Sweeney

'How To Fail With Elizabeth Day' - Elizabeth Day

'Sex Talk' - Prison Radio Association

'The Modern Mann' - Olly Mann

Best Radio Podcast

'Brexit: A Love Story?' - World at One

'Fun Kids Science Weekly' - Fun Kids Radio

'Multi Story' - BBC Local Radio

'ShoutOut Radio' - ShoutOut Radio

'Tara and George' - Audrey Gillan

'The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Podcast' - Global