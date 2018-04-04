George Ezra has admitted that he hasn't got ''a clue'' what he is doing.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter scored the fastest-selling album of 2018 so far with his recent release 'Staying At Tamara's', and on Tuesday night (03.04.18), he brought his chart-topping second record to the stage at O2 Academy in Brixton.

During his set, the 'Don't Matter Now' hitmaker told fans in the sold-out crowd about a trip to Barcelona, in which he realised that that no one has ''a clue what they're doing'', including him.

He said: ''People recommended this mountain in Barcelona, and I never saw a mountain in the city, so I went there. It's not a f**king mountain. It's more like a hill.

''I walked up anyway, there is this posh hotel, and they have this garden where everyone can sit and enjoy the sun. So I sat in the garden with my guitar, and all the people around me were doing their own thing, trying to figure out their lives. And I looked around and realized 'No one has got a clue what they're doing. It's not just me'.''

The 'Pretty Shining People' singer also admitted he wanted to please spectators at the venue with ''songs about escaping, dreaming and taking yourself away from everything that is going on''.

George was joined by a brass section on stage and performed energetic versions of his hit songs, including 'Paradise', 'Blame It On Me' and his 2014 smash hit 'Budapest'.

During his three-song encore, the musician covered Rudimental's 'These Days' that features Macklemore, Jess Glynne, and Dan Caplen in the original version.

The singer also admitted that he was the one who came up with the idea for the lyric videos to his latest singles, which see him singing karaoke to his own songs.

George confessed on stage: ''My label wanted to do some lyric videos before the album came out and asked if I had any ideas.

''And I was like 'Sure! I try to get the worst suit that I can find, and I go and sing karaoke to my own songs and get progressively more out of tune. The funniest thing is, they went with it. They did it.''

George Ezra's full set list from the O2 Academy in Brixton:

Cassy'O

Get Away

Barcelona

Pretty Shining People

Listen to the Man

Saviour

Don't Matter Now

Paradise

Song 6

Hold My Girl

All My Love

Blame It On Me

Shotgun

Encore:

These Days (cover)

Leaving It Up To You

Budapest