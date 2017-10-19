George Ezra would be a gardener if he wasn't a musician.

The 'Budapest' hitmaker stormed the charts in 2014 with his smash hit album 'Wanted on Voyage' but admitted that he has a back-up plan if he ever flops in in the charts and can see himself pruning bushes and planting flowers instead.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the Q Awards at London's Roundhouse venue on Wednesday (18.10.17), the green-fingered guitarist mused: ''The two jobs I could see myself doing is postman and a gardener. I really like gardening, I don't have a big garden, I have a little patch but I like working on it, it's nice. I don't have a clue what I'm doing but I do love it.''

It's unlikely the 'Barcelona' hitmaker will need to get down and dirty in the mud though as Ezra previewed five new tracks from his upcoming album during a 'Top Secret' European tour earlier this year.

Ezra isn't nervous about releasing his new music because his debut LP did so well, something he only really appreciated once he had some time out.

He explained: ''There's going to be new music, I'm excited for it. I didn't really take in how well the first album did, its only recently I've been able to compute just what it did. I know can appreciate just how successful that first album did. When you're living it, like, it's not that you don't appreciate it I think it's just that you're too involved. The real test of your music is when you tour it and if people are reacting to it then you know you're doing something right.''

Liam Gallagher was the big winner at the Q Awards, taking home two gongs for Best Live Act and the prestigious Icon Award.

Virtual band Gorillaz - created by musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett - took home the prize for Best Album for their fifth studio LP 'Humanz, while the Manic Street Preachers were awarded the coveted Inspiration Award.

Elsewhere, Stormzy took home the gong for Best Solo Artist, Kasabian's 'You're In Love With A Psycho' won Best Track, and Ed Sheeran made an appearance to collect the award for Best Act In The World Today, despite his left arm being in a sling after he was involved in a bike accident in London this week.