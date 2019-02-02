George Ezra had a ''little cry'' when he saw The Rolling Stones perform at Glastonbury Festival.

The 25-year-old singer/songwriter can recall performing his future hit 'Budapest' live on TV for the first time for the BBC's coverage of the 2013 music event but he skipped an interview to dash off and watch the legendary rock 'n' roll band headline the Pyramid Stage in 2013 and he couldn't hold back the tears when he saw Sir Mick Jagger strut around the stage because it was such an overwhelming moment for him as a fan.

Speaking to Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis on his 'George Ezra and Friends' podcast, he said: ''My memories of the festival are far more being in the audience and seeing people and they are memories in music I will never forget. Like seeing The Rolling Stones on the Pyramid Stage it was just incredible and backstage on the Pyramid Stage I did a thing for BBC Introducing and played 'Budapest' for the first time ever in a truck and they said, 'We need to do one last interview.' I never do this, but I said, 'Can we do it tomorrow? I just, I've got to watch The Rolling Stones' And naturally I couldn't find anybody that I knew at the festival so I just watched it by myself and I even remember having a little cry because it was so overwhelming to be there.''

The 'Shotgun' hitmaker went on to tell Emily - whose father Michael Eavis started the festival in Somerset back in 1970 - considers Glastonbury to be the World Cup of music because the event brings together acts from all over the world and from every genre of music.

He said: ''Growing up, Glastonbury Festival is, it is the heart of live music and the reason music appealed to me as a kid is that music isn't competitive there's not a sense of winning or losing, its creative, therefore its fluid. So, this seems like the wrong analogy, but to me it is the World Cup of music.''