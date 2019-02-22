George Ezra confirmed his longterm romance with Florrie at the BRIT Awards earlier this week, when they were seen cuddling at the ceremony.
George Ezra has confirmed his romance with Florrie.
The 'Shotgun' hitmaker was seen snuggling up to his longtime beau - whose real name is Florence Arnold - at the BRIT Awards earlier this week.
A source close to the singer told The Sun newspaper: ''George and Florrie have always been determined to keep their relationship under wraps ever since they first started dating a couple of years ago. But the Brits were one of the biggest moments in George's career so Florrie didn't want to miss it. Even though they decided not to make a red carpet appearance as a couple, they spent the rest of the evening together. They were sat next to each other at the ceremony where they kissed and cuddled. They are cute together.''
George will be hoping people take to the news as well as they did to his second album 'Staying At Tamara's', which he admitted he didn't ''expect'' to get such a positive reaction to his LP.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''The reaction has been much better than I was expecting. And that's not because I didn't believe in what I was doing, it's more that I just couldn't have ever anticipated it would do as well as it did ... You can't have expectations. You just have to say, 'Do I love it? Yes,' and the rest doesn't matter. I know I'm going to work as hard as I can to give it the best shot, outside of that you can't control it. So it doesn't ... There's no point in getting flustered about it.''
