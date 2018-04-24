George Ezra collects tea towels.

The 'Paradise' hitmaker has revealed that when he goes to other people's gigs he always buys the souvenir as a keepsake.

Speaking on the latest episode of his 'George Ezra & Friends' podcast, he shared: ''I always buy a tea towel when I go to gigs.

''I don't know if that's just me, I love a tea towel.''

The 24-year-old singer even has his own towel among the merchandise fans can purchase at his concerts or from his website.

Meanwhile, the 'Budapest' singer - who released his second LP 'Staying At Tamara's' last month - recently admitted he's not able to have wild nights out on the road anymore.

George used to party hard when he first found fame, but these days lots of sleep and a healthy lifestyle win out over boozy nights out.

He confessed: ''The first year of touring I indulged - it's hard not to at 19, and people want to show you the best party every night. But it catches up with you. Peers of mine drink every night and it doesn't affect their performance, but I am not that guy. If it's my name above the door and I can't sing, there's no point the show going ahead.

''This isn't very rock'n'roll, but I am useless unless I get plenty of sleep. I get off stage and go straight back to the tour bus. It's more important to get my head down than to please selfie-hunters. I'll probably fall asleep listening to a 20-hour audio book on my minor obsession, the Tudor monarchy. At home, I put my phone on airplane mode by 9pm, get into bed, read and drift off. I set the alarm for 8am and rise with the day.

''I love walking and the countryside: I got a month off after my first album and walked the Cotswold Way alone. I read: I love Haruki Murakami and Philip Pullman. I like to go to the pub with friends.''