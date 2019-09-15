George Ezra chose his signature baritone to stand out.

The 'Shotgun' hitmaker has become known for his unique sound and he admitted it was a very deliberate decision to sing deeper in an effort to give his music a twist compared to other artists in the same genre.

Speaking to GQ Magazine, he said: ''There was a blond-haired singer-songwriter on every street corner. I asked myself, 'What are you doing that is different?'

''So I used to tune my guitar down so it was lower and I'd try to sing with the biggest voice I could...''

And the 26-year-old singer revealed his second studio album 'Staying at Tamara's' - which was released in May last year - was the product of a conscious effort to write the catchiest songs possible.

He explained: ''This album was a product of me thinking, 'What happens if I write the hookiest pop song that I can?' ''

Earlier this year, George graced the infamous Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival in June, and he previously opened up about his set at the iconic Worthy Farm event - which saw him perform just before headliner Stormzy - and revealed the secret to his success this time round.

He said: ''My tactic this year has been to treat it like any other show. In the past, I wouldn't have had a few drinks the night before a big show.

''But I did and I just thought, 'Well, actually, I love our set and I love our band and there's really not much to overthink with an hour-long set.' It's really short. We call it the power hour.''