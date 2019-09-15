'Shotgun' singer George Ezra admitted he decided to go with his signature baritone to stand out from other musicians in the same genre.
The 'Shotgun' hitmaker has become known for his unique sound and he admitted it was a very deliberate decision to sing deeper in an effort to give his music a twist compared to other artists in the same genre.
Speaking to GQ Magazine, he said: ''There was a blond-haired singer-songwriter on every street corner. I asked myself, 'What are you doing that is different?'
''So I used to tune my guitar down so it was lower and I'd try to sing with the biggest voice I could...''
And the 26-year-old singer revealed his second studio album 'Staying at Tamara's' - which was released in May last year - was the product of a conscious effort to write the catchiest songs possible.
He explained: ''This album was a product of me thinking, 'What happens if I write the hookiest pop song that I can?' ''
Earlier this year, George graced the infamous Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival in June, and he previously opened up about his set at the iconic Worthy Farm event - which saw him perform just before headliner Stormzy - and revealed the secret to his success this time round.
He said: ''My tactic this year has been to treat it like any other show. In the past, I wouldn't have had a few drinks the night before a big show.
''But I did and I just thought, 'Well, actually, I love our set and I love our band and there's really not much to overthink with an hour-long set.' It's really short. We call it the power hour.''
