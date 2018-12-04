George Ezra thinks 'Shotgun' is only a hit because people thought he burped during the song.

The modest musician believes the chart-topping single from his album 'Staying at Tamara's' started shooting up the charts after razor-sharp fans noticed what appeared to sound like a belching noise on the track, which led everyone into streaming and downloading the single again to check it out.

However, the 25-year-old star is adamant it was actually just him saying ''well''.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I got this email saying: 'Look there's this meme going around saying that you burped.'

''But it's just me saying the word 'well'.

''Within about a week it got back to No1 as everyone was checking out to see if I burp.''

Meanwhile, the 'Budapest' hitmaker recently admitted he would love to turn his hand to acting one day.

He said: ''I love the idea of going into acting. I'll have to get some acting lessons or something. I wouldn't do it tomorrow but it's something I'll definitely do one day.''

In the meantime, the 'Paradise' singer has his hands full with his biggest ever UK tour next March, and he's confident it will be a huge success.

He said: ''It will be the best concert anyone's ever been to.''

The 10-date run kicks off at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle Upon Tyne on March 7.