George Ezra has done an audition for this year's John Lewis Christmas advert.

The 'Paradise' hitmaker is in contention to record the song for the store's annual festive commercial after meeting with producer Giles Martin - the son of late Beatles producer George Martin - recently and the bosses.

Speaking on his own podcast 'George Ezra and Friends', the singer revealed: ''We met about a month ago to audition for the John Lewis song.''

Giles added: ''Yes it was about a month ago. I'd obviously heard of you and just thought you had a great voice and a really cool sound. It may sound pretentious to say but George you have a timeless voice, you could be a singer in any era of the last 40 years and of course that's meant as a compliment.''

Over the years, the seasonal ad has been soundtracked by the likes of Aurora, who put her spin on Oasis' 'Half The World Away', Ellie Goulding's cover of 'Your Song' by Sir Elton John, and Lily Allen's rendition of Keane's hit 'Somewhere Only We Know'.

Last year saw Elbow release a rendition of The Beatles' 'Golden Slumbers'.

The 'One Day Like This' group's frontman Guy Garvey recorded his vocals on the track, which was originally penned by Sir Paul McCartney after he came across the score for the soothing 17th century children's song 'Cradle Song' at his father's house in Liverpool.

Guy's dulcet tones could be heard over a farting and snoring monster as the tale of seven-year-old Joe, who strikes up an unlikely friendship with the seven-foot beast called Moz, who keeps him up all night snoring, unfolded.

In 2016, electronic pop group Vaults put their own spin on Randy Crawford's 1980 jazz hit 'One Day I'll Fly Away'.

George has just released his second studio album 'Staying At Tamara's', the follow-up to 2014's 'Wanted on Voyage', which was the third best-selling album of the year in the UK.