George Ezra's new album 'Staying at Tamara's' is named after a stranger he rented a room off in Barcelona.

The 24-year-old singer/songwriter will release his long-awaited follow-up to his 2014 debut LP 'Wanted on Voyage' on March 23, and has revealed the girl's name in the title was actually the owner of the property he found online to stay in during his visit to the Spanish city.

Speaking on 'The Chris Evans Breakfast Show' on BBC Radio 2, he revealed: ''I'm very fortunate, I went off to Barcelona for the month, I don't know I could have got a hotel room or a flat for myself.

''But, instead I agreed to live with a stranger that I found on the internet.

''So I had this spare room of this girl who put it online, and I thought to myself, It doesn't matter if I get there unhinged, I can duck at anytime, it's not being in a contract.

''So the first three nights I was thinking, what am I doing here?

''The door was kind of open, her friends were coming and going.

''Her friends were all artists, musicians, designers and I didn't know what I was doing there.

''So I just decided to commit and they were working in the day, so I would spend my days walking around, and it's the best thing I ever did.

''So she is Tamara.''

George says he has no idea whether Tamara understood him when he told her he was to use her name for the record.

He said: ''She is, kind of, I was a bit like, 'Do you mind?'

''I'm not saying there is a language barrier, but I think she said yes. I think she was a little bit confused, but I don't know maybe I'll send her a copy of the album.''

The British star also revealed that he stayed in a cornflour shed in Kent, South East England and pig farm in Norfolk, East Anglia, during the writing process.

Though the 'Budapest' hitmaker feels very grateful that his career has allowed him the opportunity to travel the world, he does get pangs to return home to his own bed so he can spend more time with his loved ones.

Asked where he'd most like to go in the world, he said previously: ''My own bed at the moment, we have been so lucky to visit a lot of places. I would love to spend more time in South Africa. But mostly home because I don't get to see my friends enough.''