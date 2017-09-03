George Clooney has hailed Matt Damon as the ''greatest actor'' he has ''ever'' worked with, and he cannot think of a single star who is better than his 'Ocean's Eleven' co-star.
George Clooney has hailed Matt Damon as the ''greatest actor'' he has ''ever'' worked with.
The 56-year-old actor has praised his 'Ocean's Eleven' co-star as being the most talented star he has worked with and even ''seen'' in his entire life, and although the silver fox has racked his brain to think of a star better than the 46-year-old he can't think of anyone ''better''.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the 'ER' heartthrob said: ''Matt's the greatest actor I've ever worked with. In fact, I don't know a better actor I've seen in my life. I'm trying to think if there's a better actor. Nope, there's not a better actor. No, there is not.''
The 'The Martian' star has also credited George for his professionalism in the entertainment industry, and believes George is ''over prepared'' for the projects he takes on, although he has hinted he wouldn't want his pal to be any other way.
Matt said: ''It's not the first time I've worked with the wonderful and talented and brilliant George Clooney. He does things that other directors just can't do. He pays me in cash daily. You just don't see others doing that at this level. He's fantastic. I've done a bunch of movies with him as a producer, as a writer, as an actor, as a director and it's why I keep coming back. He's over-prepared.''
Although George directs Matt in the crime film 'Suburbicon', it is the 'Jason Bourne' star who advises George on parenting.
The Kentucky-born filmmaker - who has two-month-old twins Alexander and Ella with his wife Amal - explained: ''Now that I've got kids, Matt gives me direction.
''I'm a mess. But [Amal] is like an Olympic athlete. You've got two kids, you're breastfeeding like crazy. I'm very good, by the way, at diaper changing.
''This is an all-new adventure for me ... [Fatherhood] has made me much older. It doesn't fundamentally change you, but I'm excited to see who these two people are going to be in life. I'm very proud to be [a dad]. I feel honoured to be a part of it.''
Although George is ''honoured'' to be a father, he never thought he'd be married with children.
He said: ''Honestly, I didn't think I'd be married with two kids. The world changes! I love being here [in Venice, where he married Amal]. It's a magic, improbable city.''
There are some brilliant new shows and films hitting Netflix in September, 2017.
In the quiet, seemingly perfect land of suburbia, a businessman named Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon)...
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Big summer blockbusters are so rarely optimistic that it's tricky to know how to take...
Casey Newton loves inventing and all things scientific, but she's definitely got a problem with...
Casey Newton is a gifted budding scientist, though has occasionally found herself in trouble with...
When young science enthusiast Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) fell into a spot of trouble with...
For an amazing true story performed by such a strong A-list cast, this is an...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
'The Monuments Men' is based on the true story of seven unlikely museum directors, curators...
More like a 91-minute thrill-ride than an astronaut adventure movie, this tour de force throws...