Kyle Chandler has joined George Clooney's new Netflix film 'Good Morning, Midnight'.
Kyle Chandler has joined George Clooney's new Netflix film 'Good Morning, Midnight'.
The 53-year-old actor - who recently starred in George's Hulu series 'Catch-22' - is set to play an American astronaut named Mitchell in the movie, which Clooney, 58, is directing, Deadline reports.
Felicity Jones, 35, previously joined the cast in an unknown role, for the streaming service's feature-length film adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton's sci-fi thriller novel, which was named one of the best books of 2017 by the Chicago Review of Books.
Mark L. Smith will adapt the screenplay, which follows Augustine (Clooney), a brilliant astronomer who is consumed by the stars and spends his time trying to look back at the beginning of time itself.
When news of a catastrophic event arrives at his remote research center in the Arctic and the researchers are asked to evacuate, he insists on staying behind and soon embarks on a mission to save Mission Specialist Sullivan, who was aboard the Aether space ship when it crashed on its return flight from Jupiter.
The book's synopsis hails the novel as: ''A haunting debut novel about the search for meaning at the edges of human civilisation. 'Good Morning, Midnight' is the unforgettable story of two outsiders grappling with love, sacrifice, and regret at the end of the world.''
George - who will also produce alongside his regular collaborator Grant Heslov, as well as Anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment - previously said in a statement: ''Grant and I couldn't be more excited to be involved with this incredible project.
''Mark is a writer we've long admired and his script is haunting. We're thrilled to be working with our friends at Netflix as well.''
Scott Stuber, head of Netflix's film division, added: ''Having known and worked with George for over two decades, I can't think of anyone better to bring this amazing story to life.
''The book is powerful and moving, and Mark's adaptation is beautifully written. At its core, this is a story about human nature, and one that I know our global audiences will fall in love with, just like I did when I read it.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
This film feels kind of like what you'd expect from a collision between George Clooney...
In the quiet, seemingly perfect land of suburbia, a businessman named Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon)...
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Big summer blockbusters are so rarely optimistic that it's tricky to know how to take...
Casey Newton loves inventing and all things scientific, but she's definitely got a problem with...
Casey Newton is a gifted budding scientist, though has occasionally found herself in trouble with...
When young science enthusiast Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) fell into a spot of trouble with...
For an amazing true story performed by such a strong A-list cast, this is an...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
'The Monuments Men' is based on the true story of seven unlikely museum directors, curators...