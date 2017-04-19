Julia Roberts has been named the World's Most Beautiful Woman for 2017, the fifth time People magazine have given her the title.
The 49-year-old actress is ''very flattered'' to have picked up People magazine's annual accolade for the fifth time, and joked she'll be bragging to her good friend George Clooney, a double winner of the publication's Sexiest Man Alive title.
She said: ''I am very flattered.
''I'm going to mention that in my Christmas card to the Clooneys this year.''
And despite her beauty, the 'Eat Pray Love' star insists she felt ''awkward'' in her early years.
Julia - who has children Hazel and Phinnaeus, 12, and Henry, nine, with husband Danny Moder - first scooped the title in 1991 when she was 23 years old, a year after she shot to fame in 'Pretty Woman'.
Looking back, the actress admits she had no idea how much the film would change her life.
She said: ''People say, 'Oh, when 'Pretty Woman' came out it must have really changed your life,' and it's kind of become this joke, but the truth is I was out of town when 'Pretty Woman' came out.
''I was in another movie in this tiny little town that was showing 'Star Wars' in its first run. I remember reading ... ''Pretty Woman' came out this weekend and made this much money' and I thought, 'Is that a lot of money? Is that good? Is that great?' I didn't really know.''
These days, the 'Notting Hill' actress couldn't be happier with her personal life.
She gushed: ''I mean every day my husband walks in the door it's like a recurring dream. I'm like, 'Ah, he's back!' ''
