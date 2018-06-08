Movie star George Clooney has hailed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, saying it brought some much-needed ''good news'' to the world.
The 57-year-old actor and his wife Amal attended the royal wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, and George has revealed how much he relished attending their nuptials, describing the duo as ''happy and in love''.
The Hollywood star - who has 12-month-old twins Ella and Alexander with Amal - told ET Online: ''They are just so happy. They are happy and in love and we need good news in the world.''
George and Amal, 40 - who tied the knot in 2014 - were among a host of A-list stars who attended the royal wedding last month, with the likes of Sir Elton John, Oprah Winfrey and David and Victoria Beckham also attending the ceremony.
Meanwhile, Amal hailed her husband as he was honoured with the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award in Los Angeles on Thursday (07.06.18).
The human rights lawyer moved her spouse to tears when she spoke in glowing terms about George at the Dolby Theatre.
She said: ''I met George when I was 35 and starting to become quite resigned to the idea that I was going to be a spinster. Then we met and started hiding out in my London flat and very soon it felt like, no matter what happened, I would never want to be with anyone else.
''I couldn't sleep when we were apart and I'm told that I would display a particular grin and head-tilt when reading his text messages or the letters he would hide in my bag.
''Five years later, none of that has changed. He is the person who has my complete admiration and also the person whose smile makes me melt every time. My love, what I have found with you is the great love I always hoped existed. And seeing you with our children, Ella and Alexander, is the greatest joy in my life.''
