George Clooney is a ''nine'' in bed, according to his ex-girlfriend Carole Radziwill, who dated the Hollywood star in the late 90s, early 00s.
The 'Money Monster' star dated 'Real Housewives of New York City's Carole Radziwill in the late 90s, early 00s and she has revealed he was excellent when the pair got intimate.
In a truth or dare game on the show, she admitted: ''He's definitely a nine [out of ten]. It was a long time ago!''
And Carole went on to praise George's wife Amal Clooney, who he has just welcomed twins Alexander and Ella with.
She added: ''[She] seems like an amazing woman. I think it's fantastic, and when anyone falls in love it's a good thing for everybody.''
It comes after George Clooney's father Nick revealed his son has ''a different kind of maturity'' since becoming a father.
He said: ''Since the word came out that he was going to be a father, no question about it, he changed. This has nothing to do with age, but this is a different kind of maturity. When you figure out that you're going to take that standard responsibility that everybody else has done for years, and now you're on the merry-go-round. You're in the middle.
''I'm going to stay as far away as possible until they get some kind of an idea of what this is all about, and they're in the midst of doing that now. They deserve as much quiet time and private time as possible.''
And Nick always knew George would be a ''great parent''.
He added: ''I've been telling George since he was 30 that I thought he would be a great parent.
''[Whenever George would say he doesn't see children in his future,] I would listen to him patiently and then finally step in and say, 'George, some astounding woman is going to knock your socks off, end of story.' And it's exactly what happened.''
