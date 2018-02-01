George Clooney wants to star in a London West End play and reinvent himself as a stage actor, America's Star magazine is reporting.
The 56-year-old actor's movie roles have decreased in recent years with him only having parts in eight big screen projects in the last eight years, with his most recent outing in Jodie Foster's 2016 film 'Money Monster'.
George owns the Mill House in Sonning-On-Thames, Berkshire, England where he resides with his wife Amal and their seven-month-old twins Ella and Alexander and he is eyeing up a role at the National Theatre in London, swapping Hollywood to tread the boards.
A source told the new issue of America's Star magazine: ''George fancies himself a classically trained Shakespearean actor. This has been a dream of his for years, and now he's finally going to do it.''
George and human rights lawyer Amal currently split their time between properties in Los Angeles, Lake Como, Italy, and Los Cabos, Mexico, and if wants to make his theatre dream a reality he will need to base himself in the UK.
The source added: ''If it happens their kids will have a better education in England and it will be easier for her [Amal] to do her humanitarian work ... He needs to reinvent himself as a serious actor. He thinks the English stage is the perfect place to do it.''
George's next confirmed project is a starring role in Hulu limited series 'Catch-22', which he also plans to direct.
The show is set in Italy during World War II and is due to begin production in the coming weeks.
