George Clooney reportedly wants to sell his favourite Italian cheese in America.

The 'Ocean's Eleven' star is said to have become a fan of Pecorino de Pardu cheese - which is made by a farmer named Peppino in the lakeside town of Laglio - after sampling the dairy snack whilst on vacation at his villa on Lake Como.

And after previously entering the retail world when he teamed up with Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman to co-found the Casamigos tequila brand - which they later sold to Diageo in 2017 - he's believed to now be planning another business venture with the Italian cheese.

A source said: ''George can't get enough of Peppino's Pecorino, and gorges on huge chunks of it at the end of almost every meal. [His wife] Amal makes him brush his teeth immediately afterwards because she doesn't like his cheesy breath. But the taste is so good, she too thinks George will find a big new market for it.''

The 58-year-old actor is said to have already shipped 32kg of the hard, salty, sheep-milk cheese back to Los Angeles, which he intends on handing out as samples to his friends and potential customers.

Speaking to the Daily Star Sunday newspaper, the source added: ''As well as acting, George has been aching for a new entrepreneurial project. Now he thinks he's sniffed out his next big thing.''

If the 'Catch 22' actor does decide to sell Peppino's cheese in the States, it will transform the life of the farmer and his family, who currently sell most of their produce from a small van parked close to George's Lake Como estate.

And Peppino has revealed the first time George bulk ordered cheese, he received the equivalent of £350 in tips.

He said: ''They told me how much they like my cheese and usually take the seasoned and four-week-old varieties.''