George Clooney has been named Forbes' highest paid actor of 2018, with a whopping $239 million in pretax earnings.
George Clooney has been named Forbes' highest paid actor.
The 57-year-old actor - who has 14-month-old twins Ella and Alexander with his wife Amal Clooney - topped the annual list of Hollywood stars with a whopping $239 million in pretax earnings between June 1 2017 to June 1 of this year.
George's high earnings this year mostly come after he sold his Casamigos Tequila company - which he founded with Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman in 2013 - for up to $1 billion to spirits giant Diageo.
On top of that, he also received money from additional endorsements and older movies.
Speaking previously about selling his company, the 'Ocean's Eleven' actor said: ''If you asked us four years ago if we had a billion-dollar company, I don't think we would have said yes. This reflects Diageo's belief in our company and our belief in Diageo.''
Following closely behind George on the highest-paid actor list is Dwayne Johnson, who made $124 million pretax, mostly through his 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' reboot, which he starred in and produced.
Forbes also reports that Dwayne's large social media following has made it easier to market his movies, helping him ''nearly double'' his 2017 earnings.
Dwayne told the outlet: ''Social media has become the most critical element of marketing a movie for me. I have established a social media equity with an audience around the world that there's a value in what I'm delivering to them.''
Rounding out the top three is Robert Downey Jr., who made $81 million, whilst his Marvel superhero co-star Chris Hemsworth came in 4th place with $64.5 million.
Forbes' Highest-Paid Actors of 2018:
George Clooney
Dwayne Johnson
Robert Downey Jr.
Chris Hemsworth
Jackie Chan
Will Smith
Akshay Kumar
Adam Sandler
Salman Khan
Chris Evans
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
This film feels kind of like what you'd expect from a collision between George Clooney...
In the quiet, seemingly perfect land of suburbia, a businessman named Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon)...
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Big summer blockbusters are so rarely optimistic that it's tricky to know how to take...
Casey Newton loves inventing and all things scientific, but she's definitely got a problem with...
Casey Newton is a gifted budding scientist, though has occasionally found herself in trouble with...
When young science enthusiast Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) fell into a spot of trouble with...
For an amazing true story performed by such a strong A-list cast, this is an...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
'The Monuments Men' is based on the true story of seven unlikely museum directors, curators...