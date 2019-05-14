George Clooney told Ben Affleck not to take on the role of Batman, because he'd had a bad experience with the poorly received 'Batman & Robin'.
George Clooney told Ben Affleck not to take on the role of Batman.
The 58-year-old actor has admitted he tried to convince Ben not to accept the offer of playing the Caped Crusader in 2016's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', because he had a bad experience with the role in 1997's poorly received 'Batman & Robin'.
George said: ''I actually did talk to him about it. I said, 'Don't do it.' It was only from my experience, which is, you know ... He did great, though.''
The Hollywood heavyweight went on to explain his issues with his own appearance in 'Batman & Robin', saying that whilst he knows he ''wasn't good in it'', he doesn't understand who he ''took all the heat''.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter's 'Awards Chatter' podcast, he added: ''[Arnold] Schwarzenegger was paid, I think, $25 million for that, which was like 20 times more than I was paid for it, and, you know, we never even worked together! We worked together one day. But I took all the heat. Now, fair deal - I was playing Batman and I wasn't good in it, and it wasn't a good film.
''But what I learned from that failure was, I had to rethink how I was working. Because now I wasn't just an actor getting a role - I was being held responsible for the film itself.''
Ben, meanwhile, went on to play The Dark Knight and his alter-ego Bruce Wayne in 2017's 'Justice League' and had a cameo the villain-led blockbuster 'Suicide Squad', before quitting the role.
The 46-year-old actor had initially been attached to both star in and direct 'The Batman', but opted to step down from his role behind the camera in 2017.
'The Batman' is now being helmed by Matt Reeves, and is set to show an earlier version of the superhero set in the 1990s, with a cast including younger versions of Batman, Commissioner Gordon and Alfred Pennyworth.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
This film feels kind of like what you'd expect from a collision between George Clooney...
In the quiet, seemingly perfect land of suburbia, a businessman named Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon)...
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Big summer blockbusters are so rarely optimistic that it's tricky to know how to take...
Casey Newton loves inventing and all things scientific, but she's definitely got a problem with...
Casey Newton is a gifted budding scientist, though has occasionally found herself in trouble with...
When young science enthusiast Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) fell into a spot of trouble with...
For an amazing true story performed by such a strong A-list cast, this is an...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
'The Monuments Men' is based on the true story of seven unlikely museum directors, curators...