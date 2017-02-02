George Clooney is set to be saluted at the French version of the Oscars with the 2017 Honorary Cesar Award.
The Ocean's Eleven star will follow in the footsteps of previous recipients including Sean Penn, Meryl Streep, Kate Winslet, Quentin Tarantino, and 2016's honouree Michael Douglas when he collects the top accolade at the Cesar Awards in Paris on 24 February (17).
"The most charismatic actor of his generation, George Clooney embodies the Hollywood glamour that big cinema stars have," a statement issued by officials at the Academy of Arts and Techniques of Cinema, the organisation behind the annual prizegiving, reads. "His charm, sense of humour, personality and engagement are at the heart of our perpetual and eternal admiration."
The award will also celebrate Clooney's "dazzling talent as an actor, director, scriptwriter and producer - and above all, his artistic and spiritual generosity".
The news emerges days after controversial director Roman Polanski stepped down as ceremony president after his invitation sparked a backlash among fans. A lawyer for the Rosemary's Baby filmmaker, who is wanted in America for unlawful sex with a minor in the 1970s, announced his decision to decline the role in late January (17), insisting that while the uproar over his involvement was unjustified, he did not want to "disturb" the show after women's rights activists threatened to stage protests outside the event.
Paul Verhoeven's Elle and Francois Ozon's Frantz lead the nominees heading into the 42nd Cesar Awards with 11 nods each.
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Big summer blockbusters are so rarely optimistic that it's tricky to know how to take...
Casey Newton loves inventing and all things scientific, but she's definitely got a problem with...
Casey Newton is a gifted budding scientist, though has occasionally found herself in trouble with...
When young science enthusiast Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) fell into a spot of trouble with...
For an amazing true story performed by such a strong A-list cast, this is an...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
'The Monuments Men' is based on the true story of seven unlikely museum directors, curators...
More like a 91-minute thrill-ride than an astronaut adventure movie, this tour de force throws...
The Monuments Men are a group of seven scholars from art historians to museum curators...