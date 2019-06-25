George Clooney is set to direct and star in Netflix's 'Good Morning, Midnight'.

The 58-year-old Hollywood star is on board to work on the streaming service's feature-length film adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton's sci-fi thriller novel, which was named one of the best books of 2017 by the Chicago Review of Books.

Mark L. Smith will adapt the screenplay, which follows Augustine, a brilliant, aging astronomer who is consumed by the stars and spends his time trying to look back at the beginning of time itself.

When news of a catastrophic event arrives at his remote research center in the Arctic and the researchers are asked to evacuate, he insists on staying behind and soon embarks on a mission to save Mission Specialist Sullivan, who was aboard the Aether space ship when it crashed on its return flight from Jupiter.

The book's synopsis hails the novel as: ''A haunting debut novel about the search for meaning at the edges of human civilisation. 'Good Morning, Midnight' is the unforgettable story of two outsiders grappling with love, sacrifice, and regret at the end of the world.''

George - who will also produce alongside his regular collaborator Grant Heslov, as well as Anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment - said in a statement: ''Grant and I couldn't be more excited to be involved with this incredible project.

''Mark is a writer we've long admired and his script is haunting. We're thrilled to be working with our friends at Netflix as well.''

Scott Stuber, head of Netflix's film division added: ''Having known and worked with George for over two decades, I can't think of anyone better to bring this amazing story to life.

''The book is powerful and moving, and Mark's adaptation is beautifully written. At its core, this is a story about human nature, and one that I know our global audiences will fall in love with, just like I did when I read it.''