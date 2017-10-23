George Clooney has taught his children ''dirty tricks'', although he has insisted he has put a stop to his practical jokes now he is a father.
The 56-year-old actor is known for pulling pranks on his colleagues when he is working, and he is ''already trying'' to pass on his gags to his four-month-old twins Alexander and Ella, whom he has with his 39-year-old wife Amal.
The 'Ocean's Eleven' star told PEOPLE: ''When you're directing, you're busy. When you're acting, you've got a lot of time and you can do all kinds of horrible things. I'm already trying to teach my children dirty tricks.''
And the silver fox has revealed one his all-time favourite gags which he intends to teach his kids is to pretend they have stepped in dog poop and then eat the fake faeces - which is actually peanut butter - off your shoe.
He explained: ''The peanut butter on the tennis shoe move. You walk into a party with peanut butter on your tennis shoe, and you look around and ask anybody if it smells like crap, and then you reach down and you actually taste the peanut butter off of your shoe with your finger. That will really throw people up. That's a rough one.''
However, Glenn Fleshler - who portrays Ira Sloan in George's upcoming mystery drama titled 'Suburbicon', alongside Matt Damon and Julianne Moore - has claimed the movie's director has insisted he has put a stop to his practical jokes now he is a parent.
The New York-born actor said: ''He says now that he's becoming a dad, that he's putting the practical jokes behind him, and I was relieved, because I don't want to really be practical joked while I'm working. But he did tell me some of the stories about some of his jokes.''
