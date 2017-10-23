George Clooney has revealed his twins Ella and Alexander, his children with wife Amal, have very distinctive personalities and his son is a lot louder than his sister.
George Clooney's daughter looks just like her mother, while his son is a ''thug'' with a loud laugh.
The 'Ocean's Eleven' star and his wife Amal welcomed twins Ella and Alexander into the world in June this year and the actor has now opened up on the kids' different personalities, admitting Alexander is a lot noisier than his sister.
George told US TV show 'Extra': ''They're born with personalities. Ella is very elegant and dainty she has these big beautiful eyes, she looks like Amal.''
Of Alexander he added: ''He weighs three pounds more than his sister ... He's just a thug, he's a fat little boy, he laughs louder than everyone in the room, it's the funniest thing.''
The 56-year-old actor also revealed he and lawyer Amal, 39, do not plan to have any more children.
Asked if their family is already complete, George answered, ''Done!''
The couple met in 2013 through mutual friends at a dinner party in Lake Como, Italy, where George has a home and were married a year later.
The Hollywood heartthrob said of their decision to become parents: ''When Amal and I met and when we got married it became really clear we were lucky ... It seemed selfish not to share some of that luck with some other people.''
Meanwhile, 'Gravity' star George, who has already spoken out about the Harvey Weinstein scandal, said he hopes the scandal will make the film industry a safer place for women.
He said: ''There has to be some good that comes out of all of this and the good is going to have to be that women feel safe to speak up, that they are believed and hopefully be enough that it scares any man who would behave like that from doing it. Let's stop having meetings in hotel rooms, you can have it in the restaurant downstairs.''
