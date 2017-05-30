George Clooney skipped a humanitarian event over the weekend because his pregnant wife is due to give birth imminently.

The 56-year-old actor joked that if his wife had their twins while he attended the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity ceremony in Yerevan, Armenia on Sunday (29.05.17), he would not have been able to show his face at home.

Explaining his absence in a video message, George quipped: ''I really would have been [in Yerevan] but if I came there and my wife had twins while I was there, I could never come home.''

Last year, George acted as co-chair of the award's prize selection committee and attended the ceremony.

The pair are currently residing in their home in Berkshire, England as they wait for the impending arrival of their twins and George is reportedly ''anxious'' but ''excited'' about becoming a father.

An insider previously said: ''[George] is getting a little anxious about the babies' arrival. But he's nervous in an excited, good way! ...

''George is staying put in London until Amal gives birth. They'll figure out their schedules after that. For now, they're just hunkering down!''

The 'Ocean's Eleven' star recently revealed he and Amal are still stuck on possible names for their children.

He said: ''No we haven't picked out any names and I'll tell you why ... Because I've had friends pick out names around their parents and then it becomes ...

''Whatever name you pick they're like, 'Oh, I don't like that. That guy's a prime minister' 'Can't name her Susan. You remember your Aunt Susan?'

''[But] can you believe it?! Yeah, [I'm] even happier [than before]. I didn't know that we'd have kids. I was very happy that we were going to get married and then [a pregnancy] seemed like the next step.''

And with the babies on the way, George and Amal have ''decided to be much more responsible'' after finding out about the impending twins.

He said: ''We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger. I will not go to South Sudan anymore and in the Congo, Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she will avoid places where she knows she is not welcome.

''Before, I did not care, I would even say that there was a pretty exciting side to going where no reporter had ever been.''