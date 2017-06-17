George Clooney's mother-in-law would like to see his twins go into humanitarian work when they're older.
George Clooney's mother-in-law hopes his twins bring ''harmony and human rights'' to the world.
The 'Monuments Men' actor and his wife, lawyer Amal Clooney, welcomed babies Ella and Alexander into the world last week, and writer-and-broadcaster Baria Alamuddin is convinced the ''beautiful'' tots will grow up to work on humanitarian causes, much like their parents.
She said: ''The babies are so beautiful and our family is complete.
''They are going to bring so much joy and I hope they will be as good as their parents at bringing harmony and human rights to the world.
''Myself and my husband are thrilled. Amal is doing very well and they are extremely happy and overjoyed.''
And Baria couldn't be more ''thrilled'' to have more grandchildren in her life.
She told HELLO! magazine: ''This is a very happy time in my life and I'm thrilled to be a grandmother again - I now have eight perfect grandchildren. I am very well practiced!
''Nothing rivals being a mother except being a grandmother, it's one of the great joys of life.''
Baria previously revealed her daughter and son-in-law have settled into their new lives as parents very quickly.
She said: ''Oh my god, Amal and George were so beautiful, they were so happy, so contented.
''You just look at them and you feel like they've been a mother and father for their whole lives.''
And Baria admits it was a ''beautiful feeling'' seeing the ''joy'' on Amal and George's faces when the babies arrived.
She added: ''Seeing these two angels, these stunningly beautiful babies ... cuddled together, and seeing the joy on Amal and George's faces, it's one of those deeply felt beautiful feelings you can't express in words.
''[It brought us] almost unrealistic pure joy [and left me feeling like] the most blessed human being on earth.''
Ono is to receive a credit for co-writing 'Imagine', 46 years after it was released.
Famous rocker Steve Earle has calls Noel Gallagher ''the most overrated songwriter ever'' and praised Damon Albarn.
Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis says the headline acts, which this year include Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters and Radiohead, help the iconic festival to...
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Big summer blockbusters are so rarely optimistic that it's tricky to know how to take...
Casey Newton loves inventing and all things scientific, but she's definitely got a problem with...
Casey Newton is a gifted budding scientist, though has occasionally found herself in trouble with...
When young science enthusiast Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) fell into a spot of trouble with...
For an amazing true story performed by such a strong A-list cast, this is an...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
'The Monuments Men' is based on the true story of seven unlikely museum directors, curators...
More like a 91-minute thrill-ride than an astronaut adventure movie, this tour de force throws...
The Monuments Men are a group of seven scholars from art historians to museum curators...