George Clooney's 23-month-old twins can already do their ''ABCs in Italian and English.''

The 'Catch-22' star's children Ella and Alexander may not turn two years old until next month but they've already proved they have a ''smart'' head on their shoulders as they've learnt to recall the alphabet in the two languages.

Speaking on the US' 'Today' on Tuesday (07.05.19), he said of his twins: ''They really come out with the personalities that they're born with. My daughter will be like, 'Sit down!' and [Alexander] will sit down. They're just completely different personalities and they're fun and smart.

''They already can ... do all their ABCs in Italian and in English, and I can't do that -- in English!''

Although the twins seem to take after their mother Amal Clooney, 41 - who is fluent in English, French and Arabic - when it comes to learning languages, the 58-year-old actor is pleased that Ella and Alexander have developed his love for practical jokes.

He explained: ''[They are] good, happy kids [who] laugh a lot. They're not terrible twos. They put peanut butter on their shoes so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff, and they think that's funny.''

The twins' decision to involve fake poop in their pranks comes from George as he recently fooled his house keeper into thinking he had eaten out of a dirty nappy with the help of a jar of Nutella chocolate spread.

He said: ''I was shooting a TV show in Italy and I went and got a new nappy and I put Nutella in it and threw it in the trash can. I came in an hour later and there was an Italian housekeeper in this house that we were staying in...

'''I said 'Amal wants to know if the Alexander did poo poo or pee pee, poo poo or pee pee?'.

''I opened up the trash and got the nappy, I rubbed it in my face and tasted it, and she screamed and ran out of the room.''

George and Amal - who got married in 2014 - have mansions in London, California, and in the village of Laglio on Lake Como in Italy but spend most of their time in the English capital.