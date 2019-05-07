George Clooney's twins Ella and Alexander can already speak Italian and English.
George Clooney's 23-month-old twins can already do their ''ABCs in Italian and English.''
The 'Catch-22' star's children Ella and Alexander may not turn two years old until next month but they've already proved they have a ''smart'' head on their shoulders as they've learnt to recall the alphabet in the two languages.
Speaking on the US' 'Today' on Tuesday (07.05.19), he said of his twins: ''They really come out with the personalities that they're born with. My daughter will be like, 'Sit down!' and [Alexander] will sit down. They're just completely different personalities and they're fun and smart.
''They already can ... do all their ABCs in Italian and in English, and I can't do that -- in English!''
Although the twins seem to take after their mother Amal Clooney, 41 - who is fluent in English, French and Arabic - when it comes to learning languages, the 58-year-old actor is pleased that Ella and Alexander have developed his love for practical jokes.
He explained: ''[They are] good, happy kids [who] laugh a lot. They're not terrible twos. They put peanut butter on their shoes so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff, and they think that's funny.''
The twins' decision to involve fake poop in their pranks comes from George as he recently fooled his house keeper into thinking he had eaten out of a dirty nappy with the help of a jar of Nutella chocolate spread.
He said: ''I was shooting a TV show in Italy and I went and got a new nappy and I put Nutella in it and threw it in the trash can. I came in an hour later and there was an Italian housekeeper in this house that we were staying in...
'''I said 'Amal wants to know if the Alexander did poo poo or pee pee, poo poo or pee pee?'.
''I opened up the trash and got the nappy, I rubbed it in my face and tasted it, and she screamed and ran out of the room.''
George and Amal - who got married in 2014 - have mansions in London, California, and in the village of Laglio on Lake Como in Italy but spend most of their time in the English capital.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
This film feels kind of like what you'd expect from a collision between George Clooney...
In the quiet, seemingly perfect land of suburbia, a businessman named Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon)...
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Big summer blockbusters are so rarely optimistic that it's tricky to know how to take...
Casey Newton loves inventing and all things scientific, but she's definitely got a problem with...
Casey Newton is a gifted budding scientist, though has occasionally found herself in trouble with...
When young science enthusiast Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) fell into a spot of trouble with...
For an amazing true story performed by such a strong A-list cast, this is an...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
'The Monuments Men' is based on the true story of seven unlikely museum directors, curators...