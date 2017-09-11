George Clooney thinks his young twins Ella and Alexander are ''really fun kids'', despite having to get up throughout the night to check on them.
The 56-year-old actor and his wife Amal welcomed twins Ella and Alexander into the world in June, and whilst the new parents are feeling the strain of getting up in the middle of the night to tend to their tots, George is enjoying his first foray into fatherhood.
Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, the 'Suburbicon' star said: ''I've never been a big sleeper, but now [Amal and I are] doing it in shifts. I feel really guilty because my wife has to get up literally every two hours.''
''But I knew what it was going to be. I will say it is a lot of responsibility, and they are really fun kids.''
It's not the first time George has mentioned his rigorous night time routine with the tots either, as he recently revealed he and Amal, 39, get up ''every three hours'' to check on their brood.
He said: ''I [get up] every three hours [and] if I don't get up, I feel guilty, you know? My wife is up nursing every three hours so it's a lot of work but it's fun man!''
Meanwhile, the 'Money Monster' actor recently admitted a lot of things about the world make him ''nervous'' now he is a parent but he and his wife plan to raise their kids to be aware that their ''privilege'' is just an ''accident''.
He said: ''A lot of things make me nervous now with kids. What you want from your children is you want to make sure that they are compassionate and that they pay attention to the rest of the world.
''They are going to be born into a life that, in some ways, is going to be very hectic [...] But, they're also going to be born into a place of privilege and so they're going to have to learn that [it's] just by accident. And everything else is - you just have to pay attention to people.''
