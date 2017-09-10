George Clooney's baby daughter looks ''exactly'' like his wife Amal because they both have ''big beautiful eyes''.
The 56-year-old actor-and-director and his spouse Amal only welcomed twins Ella and Alexander into the world in June, but the 'Suburbicon' filmmaker thinks his little girl will grow up to be as beautiful as her mother.
He told People: ''My daughter looks exactly like Amal. She has big beautiful eyes ... It's incredible.''
George is enjoying being a father but is amazed at how little control he now has of his life.
He said: ''[I was surprised] how much I thought I had in control and how little control I actually have;
''I have none! I think everybody quickly realises that.''
The 'Money Monster' actor admitted a lot of things about the world make him ''nervous'' now he is a parent but he and his wife plan to raise their kids to be aware that their ''privilege'' is just an ''accident''.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight Canada': ''A lot of things make me nervous now with kids. What you want from your children is you want to make sure that they are compassionate and that they pay attention to the rest of the world.
''They are going to be born into a life that, in some ways, is going to be very hectic [...] But, they're also going to be born into a place of privilege and so they're going to have to learn that [it's] just by accident. And everything else is - you just have to pay attention to people.''
George recently confessed fatherhood has made him ''much older''.
He explained: ''It's true. He's got me. I'm a mess. But [Amal] is like an Olympic athlete. You've got two kids, you're breastfeeding like crazy. I'm very good, by the way, at diaper changing. This is an all-new adventure for me, but I've been through it with all my friends, so it's not really that much of a surprise. [Fatherhood] has made me much older. It doesn't fundamentally change you, but I'm excited to see who these two people are going to be in life. I'm very proud to be [a dad]. I feel honoured to be a part of it.''
