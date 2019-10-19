George Clooney's two-year-old daughter is already showing signs of a forceful personality.
George Clooney's daughter is the ''most powerful girl'' in the family.
The 'Burn After Reading' star and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, have two-year-old twins Alexander and Ella together and the tots' grandmother, Baria Alamuddin, is delighted her granddaughter is already showing signs of a forceful personality.
Baria told HELLO! magazine ''She's only two years old and already the most powerful girl in the whole family.
''She's just determined and knows what she wants and I couldn't be more pleased about that.''
George recently hailed his children as ''really funny and really smart''.
The 58-year-old actor also revealed that they are going to learn to speak Italian, as they already spend a lot of time in the country as a family.
Speaking about his ambitions for his young children, the acclaimed actor said: ''They're really funny and really smart.
''We've decided, because we spend a lot of time in Italy and they're going to spend a lot of time growing up there, that Italian is going to be one of the languages they learn.
''Already they're saying their ABCs in Italian and in English.''
And the renowned prankster has enlisted his son into helping with his gags.
He said: ''We're playing pranks together.
''I'll put peanut butter on the side of his shoe and he'll go to his mother and say, 'Mamma? Pooh-pooh?'
''And then he reaches down like this, and he puts his finger in it and licks it, and he goes 'Pooh-pooh?' again.
''And when I get him to do that, that's when I really get her! Pooh-pooh works every time. It's the universal language!''
