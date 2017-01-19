The star, best known for his villainous role in RocoCop and on hit TV series Twin Peaks, Crossing Jordan, and NCIS: Los Angeles, lost his battle with cancer on Thursday (19Jan17), at the age of 61.

Miguel was the son of Oscar winner Jose Ferrer and singer Rosemary Clooney, and now his famous cousin George has honoured his memory with a moving statement issued to GossipCop.com.

Noting the news emerges on the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the U.S., George writes: "Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family."

"Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will."