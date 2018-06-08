George Clooney was honoured with the American Film Institute's (AFI) 2018 Life Achievement Award at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday (07.06.18).
George Clooney has received the American Film Institute (AFI)'s Life Achievement Award.
The 'Money Monster' star was accompanied by his wife Amal to a special gala event celebrating his long career at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Thursday (07.06.18), where he accepted the accolade from his father Nick Clooney.
And the 57-year-old actor was delighted to receive the honour.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''If you're an actor, this is one of the greatest things that can happen to you. It's really fun. It's really fun to be here.''
His lawyer wife Amal - the mother of his 12-month-old twins Ella and Alexander - said she was ''very, very proud'' of her husband.
Guests in attendance at the event - which will broadcast on TNT later this month - included many of George's friends and former co-stars, including Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Aniston, Anna Kendrick, Don Cheadle, Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel, Bill Murray, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford.
Meanwhile, George has singled out his flop turn as the Caped Crusader in 'Batman & Robin' as being the biggest influence on his career because it taught him a lot about what he needed to consider in his work.
He told The Hollywood Reporter: ''It's really easy to pick: 'Batman & Robin'. That's not a joke. Up until that moment, I was an actor only concerned with finding work.
''After the failure of that film creatively, I understood that I needed to take control of the films I made, not just the role. My next three films were 'Out of Sight', 'Three Kings' and 'O Brother, Where Art Thou'?''
The 'Ocean's Eleven' star also admitted he's much more selective about the work he does these days.
He said: ''I was working at a pretty intense clip for 30 years, mostly out of fear of being unemployed. The roles I do now are very different than the roles I did even seven years ago. So I'm more selective about acting simply based on the roles available.''
