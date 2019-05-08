George Clooney joked about having to share the spotlight with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's baby boy who was born on his 58th birthday (06.05.19).
George Clooney has joked that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby boy stole his thunder by arriving on his 58th birthday (06.05.19).
The 'Catch-22' star - who has 23-month-old twins Ella and Alexander with his lawyer wife Amal Clooney - quipped that it was ''a little irritating'' to share his birth date with the royal couple's son.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he laughed: ''It was a little irritating, because that kid really is stealing my thunder!''
This was my day! I was sharing it already with Orson Welles and Sigmund Freud!''
Joking aside, the silver fox is thrilled for the new parents - whose star-studded Windsor Castle wedding he and Amal attended last May - and gushed that they are ''a lovely couple''.
He said: ''I'm very happy. They're a lovely couple, so it's very exciting.''
George admitted that he doesn't feel it's his place to give Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan any parenting tips and made a joke about his age.
He said: ''I don't give advice, I'm 58.
''At 58 you just go, 'Ugggh.' I just walk with a walker everywhere I go.''
Meanwhile, it's believed the 37-year-old former actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry last May - and the flame-haired prince will share the first photograph of their son on Wednesday (08.05.18) as well as announce the name they have chosen for him.
The birth was officially announced in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in keeping with tradition.
The typewritten note - which was in a gold frame - simply stated: ''The Queen and the Royal Family are delighted at the news that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 05.26am today. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.''
Shortly after the couple confirmed their son had been born via Instagram, Harry, 34, spoke with reporters and hailed the birth as an ''amazing experience.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
This film feels kind of like what you'd expect from a collision between George Clooney...
In the quiet, seemingly perfect land of suburbia, a businessman named Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon)...
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Big summer blockbusters are so rarely optimistic that it's tricky to know how to take...
Casey Newton loves inventing and all things scientific, but she's definitely got a problem with...
Casey Newton is a gifted budding scientist, though has occasionally found herself in trouble with...
When young science enthusiast Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) fell into a spot of trouble with...
For an amazing true story performed by such a strong A-list cast, this is an...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
'The Monuments Men' is based on the true story of seven unlikely museum directors, curators...